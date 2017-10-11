ALTON – Learn about how you can manage and treat diabetes at Alton Memorial Hospital’s 17th annual Diabetes Fair on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This educational and fun event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. The Diabetes Fair is part of National Diabetes Month. To register for the free event, call 800-392-0936. Pre-registration will guarantee you a free boxed lunch, courtesy of Firehouse Subs, in the AMH cafeteria.

Lisa James, the diabetes educator at Alton Memorial Hospital, will give a presentation about medication adherence in the cafeteria meeting rooms at 9 a.m. Seating is limited, but free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis after entering the fair.

Everyone who comes to hear Lisa will be entered into a drawing for a two $25 gift cards to Best Buy.

While you’re at the Diabetes Fair, you can visit a wide assortment of booths that offer the latest information about diabetes medications, treatment and equipment available.

A1C screenings and foot screenings will also be offered in the AMH Wound Care Center. There are no advance appointments for the screenings, but visitors can pick up tickets for a screening time after entering the fair. Blood pressure screenings are available along with the A1C screenings.

The other free screening available, again with no appointments required, are vision screenings by Dr. James Lieber of the Godfrey Lions Club.



