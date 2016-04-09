EDWARDSVILLE – On this windy and cold Friday afternoon, 40 teams of 354 participants headed out to Ralph Korte Stadium on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to participate in the university’s Relay for Life celebrations.

In this year’s “Carnival for the Cure,” which will last from 6 p.m. until midnight, teams will walk around the stadium’s track to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society. Between their laps, they partook in carnival games, snacked on carnival favorites like nachos and popcorn and even juggled or took pies to the face.

SIUE Applied Communications Studies senior and Relay for Life Event Lead Ali Fingerhut took the the reigns at this year’s festivities for her senior project.

“I think this is a huge deal,” Fingerhut said. “We just had our Survivors Lap which is really what the event is all about. It’s great to see who we’re fundraising money for. It’s so important and it’s really cool to see who we’re really fighting for and trying to end cancer.”

Fingerhut is also the President of SIUE’s chapter of PRSSA, or Public Relations Student Society of America.

As of 7 p.m., this particular event has already raised $17,852.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The government obviously donates money to help fund cancer research, but we [American Cancer Society] is second to the government in donations. 70-percent of every dollar goes directly to cancer research and the other 30-percent goes to people like Norah, our staff partner and others like her, to have a salary and that type of thing.”

Ali kicked off the event with recognition of two student survivors who have won their battles against cancer and invited them on to the track with their families and other survivors to engage in the Survivors Lap. Then, caretakers and friends of those survivors join along for a lap thanking them for their help during the trying times. Afterward, all of the participants join together in one consecutive lap, showcasing all who are participating in the walk.

In something unique to Relay for Life events, participants took the time to remember those who have lost their battles with cancer in the Luminaria Ceremony. As darkness falls upon the event, families and friends of those who have fallen all join together and light candles in personalized bags and placed around the track, providing a glowing tribute to those who have been affected by cancer.

Relay for Life events are organized, overnight community fundraising walks to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Teams of people camp out, relax and engage in plenty of activities while assigned team members take turns doing laps.

Donations will be accepted through August for this particular Relay for Life event and can be donated at the SIUE Relay for Life’s Event Page.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this: