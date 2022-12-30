ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a homicide that occurred on December 29, 2022, in the 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive in St. Louis County has been identified as Jaylen Miles, 16, 10400 block of Spring Garden Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63137.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the homicide.

On December 29, 2022, at 3:37 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a male lying in the backyard of a vacant home. Responding officers located a juvenile male in a yard suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting the investigation.

The investigation is active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

