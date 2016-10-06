ALTON, IL – A popular television chef will share healthy recipes as part of Alton Memorial Hospital’s 16th annual Diabetes Fair on Saturday, Nov. 5.

This educational and fun event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. The Diabetes Fair is part of National Diabetes Month. To register for the free event, call 800-392-0936. Pre-registration will guarantee you a free boxed lunch, courtesy of Firehouse Subs, in the cafeteria beginning at 11 a.m.

The featured event will be a presentation by celebrity chef Tiffany Derry, from the Bravo Network’s “Top Chef.” Tiffany’s appearance is sponsored by Novo Nordisk. She will give her presentation in the cafeteria meeting rooms beginning at 9:30 a.m. Space is limited, and free tickets will be available after entering the fair.

Tiffany built her TD Concepts brand and company from the ground up in the Dallas area. She found a love of cooking at an early age and later graduated from The Art Institute of Houston. She went on to become a national spokesperson for the school and a sought-after sous chef at several regionally acclaimed restaurants.

Tiffany’s natural ability in the kitchen and her colorful personality made her an obvious choice for “Top Chef,” where she was voted fan favorite in Season 7.

With a personal family connection to diabetes, Tiffany has also made it her mission to educate people about healthy lifestyles and portion control. She has worked tirelessly to revamp the Dallas School District’s lunch program with more nutritious options. In blending nutrition with flavor, Tiffany stands by one rule in her kitchen: “Make it taste good or forget it!”

Everyone who comes to hear Tiffany will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Target gift card.

While you’re at the Diabetes Fair, you can visit a wide assortment of booths that offer the latest information about diabetes medications, treatment and equipment available.

A1C screenings and foot screenings will also be offered in the AMH Wound Care Center. There are no advance appointments for the screenings, but visitors can pick up tickets for a screening time after entering the fair. Blood pressure screenings are available along with the A1C screenings.

Other free screenings available, with no appointments required, are vision screenings by Dr. James Lieber of the Godfrey Lions Club, and hearing screenings by Dr. TK Parthasarathy.

