16 Straight: Marquette Catholic Boys Tennis Team Captures Another Dual Win Over CM

Dan Brannan
Dan Brannan, Content Director
May 14, 2023
Listen to the story

ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys' tennis team has had an unbelievable season and recently captured its 16th consecutive dual win with no defeats in a match over Civic Memorial.

Stetson Isringhausen won over Ryne Breyer 8-0, Thomas Wendle defeated Caden Heston 8-0, Joe Bragenberg defeated Grant Shirley 8-0, Dre Davis won 8-2, Jackson Pranger topped Jerrid Main 8-0 and Adam Richards defeated Hank Patrick 8-0. Marquette was ahead 6-0 after singles.

The Explorers also won all the doubles matches against CM. Double winners include Bragenberg/Bower/vs. Breyer/Heston by an 8-0 margin, Isringhausen/Wendle over Shirley/Breyer 8-0, and Davis/Pranger over Main/Patrick 6-0.

Marquette Catholic hosts an IHSA Class 1A Sectional Tennis Tournament this upcoming Friday and Saturday.

One of Marquette Catholic boys coaches Kathy Claywell said she and her husband, Jim, the other coach, couldn't be more pleased with her squad.

“They are all hard workers and great kids,” she said, describing the Explorers' dream season with 16 consecutive dual wins.

