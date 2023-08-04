EAST ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old East St. Louis male has been charged with First-Degree Murder (a Class M Felony) and Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking (a Class X Felony).

The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) and St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office made the announcement about the charges Friday afternoon after what they described as a "thorough investigation."

The 15-year-old is currently detained at the St. Clair Juvenile Detention Center.

On Aug. 27, 2022, the East St. Louis Police Department requested ISP PSEG to conduct a death investigation. A female, later identified as 49-year-old Harriett Childers of St. Louis, was located in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue with a gunshot wound. Childers was a full-time nurse and had been driving for a ride share when the shooting occurred. Childers was pronounced deceased on scene.

ISP DCI was assisted by the East St. Louis Police Department, St. Clair County Coroner’s Office, ISP Crime Scene Services, FBI, and United States Attorney Southern District of Illinois.

ISP said there would not be any further information will be disclosed at this time.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

