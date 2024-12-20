TULSA, Okla. — Rainn Hoelting, a 15-year-old aspiring Collinsville musician, achieved a dream moment on Dec. 12, 2024, when he performed alongside country star Zach Bryan at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The sold-out venue, which holds 19,000 fans, was electrified as Hoelting joined Bryan for a rendition of “Heading South,” a song that emphasizes perseverance in pursuing one’s dreams.

The duet was recorded and has since gone viral, amassing over 2 million views on TikTok.

Hoelting, who has been playing guitar for two years and recently began singing, was selected from the audience during the concert. He had prepared a sign asking Bryan if he could join him on stage, but it was confiscated shortly after he held it up. Undeterred, he used his phone to display a message in large letters, asking the same question. His persistence paid off when some nearby fans pointed him out and Bryan acknowledged him and invited him to perform.

“It was an amazing experience,” Rainn said. “It felt awesome to be with him. He’s a great guy.”

After their duet, Bryan surprised Hoelting by gifting him the Gibson J-45 guitar that the crew had provided for the performance.

Hoelting’s father, Ryan, expressed pride in his son’s accomplishments, noting the emotional journey they have shared. “It has been a whirlwind of emotions and pride,” he said. “Every father wants their kids to follow in their footsteps somehow.”

Rainn Hoelting, who is also a student-athlete excelling in baseball and soccer, aims to further develop his music career. He plans to perform solo at local venues and start writing his own songs. He often plays music with his father at their cabin and is eager to explore more opportunities to share his passion.

Rainn and Ryan will perform together again at The Cabin in Glen Carbon soon. The Cabin is one of Ryan's favorite places to play.

As Rainn reflects on his experience with Bryan, he remains motivated and inspired to pursue his musical aspirations.

