ALTON - The 156th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade is set for Monday, May 29, 2023 in Upper Alton. The parade starts at Alton Middle School at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Jack Keller, a Naval veteran of the Korean War time period, will be honored this year as parade marshal.

Keller once owned a service station in Alton and has been involved in many service capacities over the year. Steve Schwartz, the spokesperson for the parade for the main sponsor - East End Improvement Association - said Keller was “thrilled” at the decision to name his grand marshal and will be very proud to be featured in the event.

East End Improvement Association said the parade organizers consider the Alton Memorial Parade “the oldest continuous Memorial Day Parade in the United States.”

“We go all the way back to 1858 and have never missed a beat,” Schwartz said. “We have about 50-plus organizations that will participate this year and this ranges from voter groups, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, clubs, a few commercial businesses and overall will be a well-rounded and good parade.”

Schwartz added that the Marching 100, the Alton Middle School Band, the Alton Jaeger Guard, a Civil War re-enactment group, the John Ford Highlander Pipe Band, the popular Rolling Nobles, and multiple honor guards will participate.

