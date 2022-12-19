ALTON — One lucky player changed their life dramatically on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a $15 wager. The player won $652,902 on a parlay that had 16 overs. This was the largest payout at the Argosy Sportsbook since it opened in March 2020 and one of the largest payouts on a $15 parlay. The bet included 7 different NBA games that were to be played that evening.

“We are beyond thrilled for this player and welcome our friends from across the region to try their luck,” said Randy Peterson, Vice President, and General Manager of Argosy Casino Alton. “It’s a lot of fun for us to see someone’s life change with a $15 bet.”

The Sportsbook is located on the Argosy main floor, next to the Hops House bar, and is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 11 pm. The Sportsbook features individual viewing stations, odds-display monitors, and thirty-six 65-inch HDTVs for viewing live sports including NFL, NBA, and the World Cup.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Argosy Casino Alton

With over 450 of the latest slot machines, 9 Table Games, and the hottest Sportsbook this side of the state line, Argosy Casino Alton is your place to play in Illinois. One of the last remaining riverboat casinos in the country, Argosy Casino Alton is conveniently located minutes from the St. Louis metropolitan area and has been a prominent fixture in Alton, IL since 1991.

Responsible Gaming Message

Must be 21. If someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

More like this: