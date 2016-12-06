BELLEVILLE — Peers in the Illinois legal community have helped to select 11 attorneys from Mathis Marifian & Richter, Ltd. as Leading Lawyers and four as Emerging Lawyers in 2016. Those designations from Law Bulletin Publishing Company’s Leading Lawyers division include, respectively, less than 5 percent and less than 2 percent of registered Illinois lawyers.

In building the Leading Lawyers list, Law Bulletin Publishing Company conducted extensive statewide surveys asking: “If you couldn’t take a case in your area of law, to whom would you refer a family member or friend?” Lawyers could not nominate themselves or any other lawyers at their own firm. All recommendations must then be approved by the Leading Lawyers Advisory Board, eliminating the possibility of lawyers being selected by a popularity contest.

Like all Emerging Lawyers, the four Emerging Lawyers at Mathis Marifian & Richter are age 40 or younger, unless they have practiced law for 10 or fewer years.

In creating its list of Emerging Lawyers, Law Bulletin Publishing Company surveyed each Illinois Leading Lawyer, asking for the names of the state’s top up-and-coming talent who will determine the future of the legal profession. The newest lawyers are featured in the inaugural edition of Emerging Lawyers Magazine, which will be available in late November 2016.

“Mathis Marifian & Richter is a legal cornerstone of the Belleville community, with a reach extending to St. Louis and beyond,” said Scott Anderson, director of Leading Lawyers and publisher of Leading Lawyers Magazine. “The firm has many first-class lawyers serving the clients in their communities, along with a group of promising young lawyers who will carry the name of Mathis Marifian & Richter into the next generation."

The following Mathis Marifian & Richter lawyers have been named 2016 Leading Lawyers:

Gregory W. Coffey: Trust, Will & Estate Planning Law

Mary Ellen Lopinot: Bankruptcy Law: Commercial; Bankruptcy Law: Individual; Tax Law: Individual

Kelli E. Madigan: Association & Non-Profit Law; Closely & Privately Held Business Law; Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Tax Law: Business

Article continues after sponsor message

George E. Marifian: Closely & Privately Held Business Law; Criminal Defense Law: White Collar; Tax Law: Business; Tax Law: Individual; Trust, Will & Estate Planning Law

Patrick B. Mathis: Banking & Financial Institutions Law; Closely & Privately Held Business Law; Tax Law: Business; Tax Law: Individual; Trust, Will & Estate Planning Law

William J. Niehoff: Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Law: General

Kevin J. Richter: Closely & Privately Held Business Law; Employee Benefits Law; Trust, Will & Estate Planning Law

Mark S. Schuver: Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Law: General

Bradley W. Small: Banking & Financial Institutions Law; Bankruptcy & Workout Law: Commercial; Creditor’s Rights/Commercial Collections Law

Mark J. Stegman: Closely & Privately Held Business Law; Corporate Finance Law; Tax Law: Individual

Deanna L. Litzenburg: Employment Law: Employee; Employment Law: Management; Workers’ Compensation Defense Law

The following Mathis Marifian & Richter lawyers have been named 2016 Emerging Lawyers:

Beth K. Flowers: Trust, Will & Estate Planning Law

Laura E. Schrick: Commercial Litigation

Philip D. Speicher: Closely & Privately Held Business Law; Tax Law: Business; Tax Law: Individual; Trust, Will & Estate Planning Law

Sandra J. Tatoian: Commercial Litigation

More like this: