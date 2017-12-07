EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department is pleased to announce the next act in the 2017-2018 Winter Concert Series. On Friday, Dec. 15, the theatre will host the 14th Annual Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganza.

While the Rough Shop Holiday Extravaganzas has been held in December for over a decade in St. Louis, this year the show hits the road for the first time making an appearance on the east side of the river. The Wildey Theatre is proud to welcome Rough Shop’s five-member band along with their ever growing assortment of talented friends as they play a mixture of holiday classics, obscurities and delightful originals.

“I feel like it’s an honor to host this show at the Wildey,” said Assistant Director Katie Grable. “This performance has been a holiday tradition in St. Louis for over a decade and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to have them in Edwardsville.”

All shows take place on Friday nights with food starting at 5:45 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Guests will enjoy the beautiful event spaces on the second and third floors of the theatre before making their way to the comfortable theatre seating for the show.

There are two ticket options for the show: $9 plus processing fees for the show only or $14 plus processing fees for the concert and pre-reception featuring heavy appetizers. Tickets for all of the shows in the Winter Concert Series are available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main St. For more information about this series, please contact Katie Grable at the Edwardsville Parks Department at 618-692-7538.

