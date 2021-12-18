ST. LOUIS - Fourteen doctors from Urology of St. Louis (USL) were recently recognized on a list of the Best Doctors in St. Louis. The list was created by Castle Connolly, an independent healthcare research and information company that compiles information to help people find the best and most qualified medical practitioners in their area. The list is compiled based on peer nomination, research, review and screenings.

The 14 doctors from USL that received this prestigious designation are David Bryan, MD, Travis Bullock, MD, Etai Goldenberg, MD, Chris Jaeger, MD, Courtney Shands, MD, Matthew Spellman, MD, Seth Strope, MD, Chris Vulin, MD, Brad White, MD, Elizabeth Williams, MD, Kendall Itoku, MD, John McCarthy, MD and James Rybak, MD. Andrew Blackburne MD, also made the Rising Stars list.

“It’s an honor to be included on a list voted on by my peers and to see so many of my colleagues recognized as well,” said Dr. McCarthy. “On a percentage basis, half of our practice has been recognized on this list, and the other half deserves to be on there and will be soon. It’s very emblematic of who we are at USL and the service we provide. We pride ourselves on providing top-level urologic care and this is a recognition of the level of service we strive to offer every day.”

With over 850,000 practicing doctors in the United States, Castle Connolly finalizes its list to approximately 60,000 board-certified US physicians. Through a rigorous research process, only these hand-selected few are awarded Top Doctor status each year.

Over the past two years, USL has opened new offices in O’Fallon, Granite City and Alton Illinois as well as new satellite locations in Highland and Columbia, Illinois. Satellite locations were also recently opened in Farmington, Sullivan and Washington, Missouri. As part of USL’s larger network of providers, patients at any of their 21 locations throughout the Metro East and St. Louis have access to treatments for a wide range of urological conditions including prostate cancer, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, sexual health, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, kidney cancer and erectile dysfunction. For more information about their telehealth services or to find a list of locations, visit their website at stlurology.com/ or email at info@stlurology.com.

