EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development awarded $10,500 in scholarships to 14 college students.

The 2016 Community Service Block Grant Scholarship Committee (CSBG) picked students from Lewis and Clark Community, Southwestern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Each recipient received $750 for their first semester and, by maintaining the required GPA, the students received an additional $750 for the second semester, bringing the total scholarsip to $1,500, which is to be used for tuition, books and fees.

Recipients were required to complete an application, provide a letter of recommendation, an essay, transcripts and meet income eligibility qualifications.

The scholarship recipients are:

Lewis & Clark Community College

1. Houston Hardimon of Alton — majoring in web design

2. Virgil Lockett III of Glen Carbon — majoring in accounting/business management

3. Billy Phan pf Edwardsville — majoring in computer network security and administration

4. Ryan Roberts of Troy — majoring in dental hygiene

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

5. Adeyinka Babatunde of Edwardsville — majoring in nursing

Southwestern Illinois College

6. Kara Hasty of Granite City — majoring in nursing

7. Nicole Malherek of Granite City –—majoring in business

8. Aimee Pargin of Granite City— majoring in arts

9. Lauren Pearman of Granite City— majoring in criminal justice/psychology

10. Jacob Rice of Cottage Hills — majoring in culinary arts and food management

11. Maricruz Villa of Collinsville — majoring in International business or exercise science

12. Felecia Ware of Madison— majoring in human services technology

13. Latrina White of Madison — majoring in culinary arts and food management

14. Alexis Misturak of Granite City — majoring in paralegal studies

The scholarship funding was provided through the CSBG, which is administered by Madison County Community Development. The department provides core funding to reduce poverty, revitalize low-income communities and to empower low-income families to become self-sufficient.

CSBG funding supports projects that lessen poverty in communities, address the needs of low-income individuals and provides services and activities addressing employment, education, better use of available income, housing, nutrition, emergency services and health.

The scholarship committee members are a part of the CSBG Advisory Council, which oversees and advises the operations of the CSBG program activities. Committee members are Jennifer Roth, Madison County Mental Health; Rev. Larry Wise, Highland Community Church and Polly Curtin, Riverbend Head Start and Family Services.

