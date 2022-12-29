WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department said today a 13-year-old male has been reported missing.

The police said at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Hunter Rezabek was reported by a family member to have left his residence on South Central Avenue, Wood River, at approximately 3 p.m. earlier that day. Hunter is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, and approximately 115 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, a black hooded sweatshirt with "Champion" across the chest, blue jeans, and red/white tennis shoes.