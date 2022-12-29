13-Year-Old Wood River Boy Reported Missing To Police
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department said today a 13-year-old male has been reported missing.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The police said at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Hunter Rezabek was reported by a family member to have left his residence on South Central Avenue, Wood River, at approximately 3 p.m. earlier that day. Hunter is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, and approximately 115 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black coat, a black hooded sweatshirt with "Champion" across the chest, blue jeans, and red/white tennis shoes.
Wood River Police said Hunter is missing of his own volition and was not believed to be in danger when he left.
Please contact Wood River Police at (618) 251-3114 if you assist police in locating him.
Any comment not related to locating him will be removed. Wood River Police said thank you in advance.
More like this: