EDWARDSVILLE - Maddie Bash, of Edwardsville, at the young age of 13, is doing something many never do with her kind heart. Maddie is a frequent volunteer/visitor to Happy Hooves Equine Rescue (HHER) in Edwardsville, and when she heard HHER is $60,000 under budget because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and diminished visitors, she decided to have her own fundraiser for them.

“Maddie came up with the idea of a virtual Save a Horse Sing-A-Long, an event which will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020,” her father Jeff Bash, said today. “She has volunteered at Happy Hooves the past three years.”

Maddie's favorite horse at Happy Hooves is a blind one named "Bo." She is shown with "Bo" above. Maddie always spends time with Bo during her Happy Hooves visits.

Maddie contacted Mike Sonderegger, a Glen Carbon man who has become well-known for his humanitarian efforts with his band "The Love Your Neighbor Project" and his work as music director for Metro Community Church. Maddie, knowing Mike’s kind heart similar to her own, sought him out to be part of the Horse Sing-A-Long virtual event and he readily agreed.

“I love Mike; he is a great guy and he does so much for people around the region with his kind heart and great community work," Jeff Bash said.

“Maddie has a very kind heart,” her dad said. “She loves all animals; we have nearly a zoo of them living at our house. Miss Mary (Morrison), the owner of Happy Hooves, is an amazing mentor and person. Maddie really wants to help the organization out with her fundraising efforts.”

Maddie’s goals and hopes are simple, yet so powerful: “I want to raise awareness of what rescue efforts are doing for horses and get more community involvement,” she said.

“This is just a great way to help the horses and bring people together during this difficult time of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

On Monday, Oct. 5, the virtual sing along with Sonderegger will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. That evening, anyone watching can donate while he plays their song. There are various levels to donate. For $250, the donor will receive a goody bag with crafts for kids. For $500, the donor will receive a horse experience at Happy Hooves, including experiencing a feeding, and horse ride.”

Maddie even sat down with Kathy Opel of Edwardsville Neighbors in the process of putting together her fundraising event, her dad said.

Jeff Bash closed by saying: “It is awesome seeing a 13-year-old step out and do good in the world. “We are so proud of Maddie. This is something she came up with a couple of months ago and we told her she had to plan it and she took the project and went running with it.”

Online Happy Hooves Equine Rescue Fundraiser Summary

Hosted by Happy Hooves Equine Rescue

Join Maddie’s HHER Facebook Live Event for dinner time entertainment the whole family can enjoy! Featuring Mike Sonderegger on the acoustic guitar and some special rescue horses!

Find out how you can make a difference!

Donation Levels

Any donation helps, or you can donate at a level below!

Pony - $100

As thanks, receive an immediate switch song request. Just let us know what song you would like when donating!

Horse - $250

As thanks, receive one song request (see pony package for details) and a horse goody bag with craft for the entire family! Just let us know what song you would like and how many children.

Clydesdale - $500

As thanks, receive one song request (pony package), a horse craft for the whole family (horse package), and a free 1-hour horse experience for your entire family! We will email you after the event to discuss scheduling.

A recent post regarding Maddie and the event:

https://www.facebook.com/1496025727/posts/10224450252232618/?extid=gmLo8gmnfnkXXgPT&d=n

Donation page:

https://www.facebook.com/1496025727/posts/10224334892108687/?extid=DdrXRd0V8nhm81sn&d=n

