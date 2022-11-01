ST. LOUIS - Talented teens have the chance to perform before a live audience on The Fabulous Fox Theatre Stage.

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is proud to underwrite and produce an adjudicated competition showcasing teens of the St. Louis region. Teens are encouraged to compete in a talent category of their choice, whether they sing, dance, act, or do something eccentric. All talent is welcome!

For the chance at $8000 towards a college scholarship, head over to FOXPACF.ORGand complete the “St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Registration Form”. From there, registrants will be able to submit details about their act.

REGISTRATION IS OPEN UNTIL JANUARY 2nd.

THERE ARE NO FEES TO PARTICIPATE.

Open to High School students that live within 50 miles in any direction of the St. Louis Gateway Arch. Students must be enrolled in grades 9, 10, 11, or 12 during the 2022-2023 academic year to participate. Performers under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to submit a registration form on their behalf.

Once registration is complete, it is time to prepare for Preliminaries. Here, contestants have 3 minutes to show the judges what they can do! The prelim round will take place at Kirkwood Highschool on February 4th & 5th, 2023.

Visit FOXPACF.ORG for the complete competition schedule & guidelines.

Good luck to all Talented Teens!

