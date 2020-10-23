CLINTON COUNTY - This is a report of an accident on U.S. 50 at Boulder Road in Clinton County where a 12-year-old O'Fallon, IL., girl was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

District 11

WHAT: Two Unit Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: US 50 at Boulder Road, Clinton County

This is a report

WHEN: Oct. 22, 2020 at approximately 5:48 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLE: Unit 1- Blue 2010 Ford

Unit 2 - White 2007 Chevrolet

DRIVER: Unit 1 - Ashley Lynch, 35-year-old female of O’Fallon, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries)

Unit 2 - Shane Branon, 45-year-old male of Centralia, IL (Transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries)

PASSENGER: Juvenile, 12-year-old of O’Fallon IL (Transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries)

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Boulder Road. Unit 2 was traveling eastbound on US 50. Unit 1 failed to stop at the intersection. Unit 1 and Unit 2 collided. Units 1,2 stopped south of US 50.

CHARGES: Pending investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

More like this:

Investigation Finds No Criminal Activity in Black Jack Explosion
Aug 26, 2025
Drivers Injured Following Crash Involving Police Vehicle and SUV
Aug 14, 2025
Extensive Damage From House Explosion and Fires In St. Louis County
Aug 26, 2025
Swansea Woman Dies In Crash In Clinton County
Today
Eldorado Man Arrested for First Degree Murder Charges
Today

 