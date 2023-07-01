JERSEY COUNTY - At 3:52 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, QEM Fire Department, Jerseyville Fire Department, and Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance responded to a house fire in rural Jersey County. Upon arrival at the property, Jersey County Deputies and the Sheriff found the house fully engulfed in flames and could not enter.

Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said QEM and Jerseyville Fire Department personnel arrived and worked in difficult conditions to put out the fire and protect the surrounding property. One occupant of the residence was able to escape, but another, a 12-year-old child, was found deceased inside.

"The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is being conducted by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, in conjunction with the Jersey County Coroner and Sheriff’s Offices," Manns said. "The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the dispatchers, firefighters, first responders, neighbors, and family that selflessly helped with this heartbreaking tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the lost child."

