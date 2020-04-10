COLUMBIA – If you bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Columbia, you may want to check it right away! A liquor store in Columbia sold a $1,200,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Friday, April 10, midday drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Red Roof Liquor and Lottery, 301 Southport Dr., in Columbia and matched all five numbers – 09 - 14 - 23 - 38 - 41 – to win the jackpot. The retailer will receive a bonus of $12,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they call 1-800-252-1775. Guidelines for mailing in claims are available on the Illinois Lottery’s website in the Winning section of the page. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

More than 24,300 other prizes, ranging from $1 to $200, were won this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. In all, players won more than $1,258,500, in this drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $21 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like homelessness prevention, Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics, police memorial funds and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

