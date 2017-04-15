EDWARDSVILLE 16, FRANCIS HOWELL 6 (6 INNINGS): Edwardsville exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth as the Tigers defeated Francis Howell 16-6 in six innings to go to 11-3 on the season.

The Tigers' 11-run fourth included a two-run homer from freshman Drake Westcott that broke a 6-6 tie; Joel Quirin scoring ahead of Westcott, and a grand-slam homer from Dylan Burris – one of two on the day for the senior – that made the score 13-6, scoring Andrew Yancik, Will Messer and Dan Picchiotti ahead of Burris, who homered to lead off the bottom of the sixth to give the Tigers the game-ending run.

Burris' two homers were part of a 4-for-5 day with five RBIs and four runs scored; Kade Burns was 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, Westcott was 2-for-2 with the homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Quirin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Jack Cooper was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Messer was 1-for-1 with two runs scored.

Issac Garrett got the win, tossing 3.1 innings and conceding no earned runs on two hits while fanning four; Andrew Frank went 2.2 innings, conceding three earned runs on five hits while dismissing four by strikeout. The Tigers host Granite City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, then head to Graves County, Ky., for a tournament next weekend, scheduled to play twice April 21 and once April 22.