VIRDEN — A 10-year-old boy has died following a residential structure fire in Virden on Saturday morning. Feb. 15, 2025.

Jacob James was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 10:06 a.m., according to Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

Article continues after sponsor message

An autopsy performed on Monday, Feb.17, 2025, indicated that Jacob died from smoke inhalation, the Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya said.

"The circumstances surrounding the fire and the child's death are currently under investigation by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal," added Kravanya.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire have not yet been released, and authorities are continuing their inquiries into the tragic event.

More like this: