SPRINGFIELD – 1099-G tax forms are now available for claimants who received unemployment insurance (UI) benefits in 2021, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today. Claimants who collected UI benefits last year need the 1099-G tax form from IDES to complete their state and federal tax returns. Also called Form 1099-G, Certain Government Payments, this form is necessary for individuals who received state or federal UI benefits. This includes claimants who received regular UI benefits and/or benefits under the expired federal pandemic relief programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Lost Wages Assistance (LWA), Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), and state Extended Benefits (EB).

Claimants who opted to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically have received an email notification with instructions to access the form from their IDES account. Claimants who opted not to receive their 1099-G tax form electronically will receive a paper form via regular mail. All claimants may also access and print their 1099-G tax form online by logging into their IDES account or calling Tele-Serve at (312) 338-4337. Claimants can also access their last seven years of 1099-G tax forms via their online account. Last year, making the form available online saved taxpayers over $1 million in postage and productions costs. Please note that all IDES online accounts require ILogin verification. For more information about ILogin, please visit ides.illinois.gov/ilogin.

Additional information about the 1099-G tax form is available at ides.illinois.gov/1099g or at the IRS website. Individuals who have questions about their 1099-G tax form can contact the Department at (800) 244-5631. With questions about tax filing, please call the IRS at (800) 829-1040 or visit IRS.gov.

