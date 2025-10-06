

ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is extending an invitation to residents in and around the Riverbend region to celebrate the hospital’s first 100 years of their health care Ministry in Alton by hosting a celebratory Open House event on Thursday, October 23, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Open House takes place a little more than exactly 100 years to the date of the very first Open House held by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George celebrating the opening of the hospital on October 1, 1925.

“On April 1, 1925, our first Sisters arrived in Alton and undertook six months’ worth of physical labor, community engagement, and lots of prayers to establish our health care Ministry in the Riverbend region,” says Sister M. Beata Ziegler, F.S.G.M., vice president of operations and special projects, OSF Saint Anthony’s. “The culmination of those six months of work was the completion of a remodeling project that led to opening the doors of the hospital to residents for the first Open House. Our Sisters were blessed by receiving extraordinary support from residents that believed in our Mission to follow Christ unconditionally and witness to the beauty and totality of being given over to the One who has first loved us.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The primary focus of this Open House, just like the first one 100 years ago, is to 1) showcase all OSF Saint Anthony’s programs and services and 2) thank the Riverbend region for the faith and support of our Mission of “serving with the greatest care and love.”

“Our first 100 years was sustained by the support and faith of local residents, and we want them to see and learn what OSF Saint Anthony’s offers,” says Sister Beata. “Attendees can tour the hospital and visit with our Mission Partners from more than 20 departments to learn about the work we do on a daily basis.”

Among the departments, programs and services that will be featured include (but not limited to):

OSF OnCall (Connect on the Go; Digital Services)

Imagining Services and Mammography Center

The Heart Center and Cardiology Services

The Wound Center of Excellence

The Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George

OSF Moeller Cancer Center

OSF Medical Group (Primary Care; Specialty Care)

Nursing Services

New Vision inpatient detox program

Women’s Health Services

Lab Services

Gastroenterology Services

OSF Rehabilitation Services (Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy)

Psychological Services

Sleep Lab

Surgical Services

Founded in 1925, OSF Saint Anthony’s is a 49-bed acute care hospital located serving Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare, a 17-hospital Catholic health system serving Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, driven by a Mission to “serve with the greatest care and love.” Boasting a medical staff composed of primary and specialty care physicians and providers, OSF Saint Anthony’s health care Ministry is complimented by an array of outpatient and virtual care services. Additional services include rehabilitation services, comprehensive home care and hospice services, and an urgent care walk-in clinic. Due in part to a strategic affiliation with SSM Health, OSF Saint Anthony’s has strengthened its comprehensive health services and provides a fully integrated health care delivery system.

More information on OSF Saint Anthony’s can be found at www.osfsaintanthony’s.org.

More like this: