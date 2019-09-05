BETHALTO - The 100th annual Bethalto Homecoming drew thousands this weekend for family fun all while helping to better the community at the same time.

The 100th annual homecoming celebration put on by the Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department is the largest community event that the Fire Department does every year. It's the largest fundraiser that goes towards the volunteer association. It helps buy much-needed equipment.

The preparations for the event start almost immediately after the fun comes to an end each year.

It's about a 10-month process between scheduling bands, prepping food and dealing with the rides company. The village graciously donates the park each year to have this event.

On Friday the homecoming was rained out due to storms in the area. The rest of the weekend had perfect weather.

