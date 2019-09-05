Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BETHALTO - The 100th annual Bethalto Homecoming drew thousands this weekend for family fun all while helping to better the community at the same time.

The 100th annual homecoming celebration put on by the Bethalto Volunteer Fire Department is the largest community event that the Fire Department does every year. It's the largest fundraiser that goes towards the volunteer association. It helps buy much-needed equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

The preparations for the event start almost immediately after the fun comes to an end each year.

It's about a 10-month process between scheduling bands, prepping food and dealing with the rides company. The village graciously donates the park each year to have this event.

On Friday the homecoming was rained out due to storms in the area. The rest of the weekend had perfect weather.

More like this:

Hundreds Unite in Alton to Welcome Home 12-Year-Old After Battle with Leukemia
Mar 26, 2025
Bethalto Fire Department Donates $500 to Backstoppers Of Madison County
Oct 21, 2024
Riverbender.com To Livestream Bethalto Village Board Meetings
Today
L&C to Host Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Jan. 30
Jan 19, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Desiree Potter Shows Passion for the Community
Mar 18, 2025

 