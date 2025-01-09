On January 7, 1925, Henry M. (Harry) Schweppe and Angie Rand Schweppe celebrated their golden wedding anniversary. An Alton Evening Telegraph article described Mr. and Mrs. Schweppe as “two of the most useful people in Alton…neither has allowed to escape a chance to do something for an individual, or for their city.” On the day of their celebration, “flowers in great numbers decorated the home, floods of cards and written greetings for the couple congested the mails, while a constant stream of callers went in and out of the Schweppe residence to express their good wishes, and their admiration for the couple.” Mr. and Mrs. Schweppe’s living children, Annette Schweppe Rodgers (Mrs. Eben Rodgers) and Nelson Schweppe, along with grandsons Eben Rodgers, Jr. and Rand Rodgers, entertained guests as well. The dining room was decorated in yellow and white, with a large wedding cake with yellow icing.

Harry Schweppe owned the H.M. Schweppe Clothing Company on Third Street in downtown Alton. He was a member of the Alton Park Commission for more than 25 years and also served as an alderperson. He was a director of the Piasa Building & Loan Association, First National Bank & Trust, and Citizens National Bank. “If there was need for subscriptions of money to a good cause, Harry Schweppe’s name was sure to be on the list for whatever was needed from him.”

Angie Rand Schweppe served as a charter member of the Alton Woman’s Home Association and she almost singlehandedly coordinated the creation of Riverview Park. She was heavily involved with the Humane Society and fought for women’s suffrage. A wax figurine depicting Angie Schweppe resides in the Illinois State Museum, part of a collection of 129 figures depicting outstanding women in Illinois history and donated to the Illinois State Historical Library in 1929 by Chicago artist Minna Schmidt. Figurines of Alton/Godfrey locals Sophia Demuth and Harriett Newell Haskell are also part of the Collection.

Angie Rand Schweppe died on May 21, 1929. Harry Schweppe’s health declined steadily after he lost his life’s partner. According to his obituary “the death of Mrs. Schweppe had changed his attitude of mind. He seemed to feel his time near an end and he lost interest generally, though he did continue at times to go downtown to attend meetings of the boards in which he held membership.” He died on February 27, 1931. Both Harry and Angie Schweppe are buried in Alton Cemetery, and Debbie Maneke portrayed Mrs. Schweppe in Vintage Voices in October 2023. You can see her excellent performance here: https://www.riverbender.com/news/details/vintage-voices-brings-altonian-angie-rand-schweppe-to-life-68410.cfm

