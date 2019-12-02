WOOD RIVER - 100+ Women Who Care of the 618 presented a $35,300 donation to Refuge in Wood River recently.

The presentation ceremony, held at Riverbend Family Ministries was quite the surprise for the organization, who didn’t know the amount until it was gifted to them. It was the second “stack of checks” presentation that the 618 group had given, their first round of checks went to Main Street Community Center. 100+ Women Who Care is a nationwide movement, but Denise Arendell and Sarah Rankin started the 618 chapter of the charitable group.

A life-changing amount for the organization, it was both an incredibly exciting and emotional gift for Refuge. Refuge, currently running out of Riverbend Family Ministries, is an organization that helps children who have been exposed to violence and abuse. They offer many different options for each child’s personal needs from child and family therapy, caregiver case management, parent education groups, and many other forms of support. They welcome these children and not only strive to help them and impact their lives, but to let them know they are not alone. They offer resources, support, and education, and with the donation, will be able to do even more.

“These truly are the ladies who are changing lives every single day. Kids are impacted, kids are changed, but not just the kids, their caregivers, and their families, and their siblings, and our community is changed. And if you don’t know about Refuge’s existence, we are only here because of our community, because of the support that Riverbend Family Ministries gives, because of the support that private donors, businesses, and local foundations give. This gift is truly life-changing for us. We have a lot of kids on our waitlist right now, we’re a small team that is impacting a lot of children, hundreds of children, but we can only do what we can do with the resources that we have. So with this gift, we’re able to bring our therapist on full time, we're gonna be able to launch caregiver support groups in the spring, and we’re also going to be able to take a portion of this and invest it into our endowment so that we can ensure the financial integrity of Refuge for years to come,” said Erin Bardel, Executive Director of Refuge.

The 100+ Women Who Care of the 618 hold a vote to select which organization they will make a donation to. Their quarterly donations truly have impacted so many, and they say they’re just getting started. Each member of the group writes a $100 check directly to the organization four times a year. And those donations are directly impacting lives within the Madison County area. It was with the help of the hundreds who participate along with sponsors Scott Credit Union and the Wildey Theater that made the gift to Refuge possible.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am so thankful for the lady that's receiving these checks, Erin Bickel, the Director of the Refuge program that works with children 0-11-year-olds that have been exposed to violence or have witnessed violence. Erin is an incredible human being, her team, the work that they do is pivotal and so impactful to the community which you all give and which you all live. I have known Erin for many years, and to watch her heart pour into families of crisis is not only humbling, but it’s incredibly inspiring. The work that she and her team do on a day in and day out basis, I wish you all could see what I see every day. I get to watch lives change, and it's because of your dedication and because of your vision. With this check, I can’t imagine the lives that are going to be changed and affected,” said Tammy Iskarous of Riverbend Family Ministries, who spoke of Erin’s impact before she was given the checks.

The energy in the room was pure happiness as everyone applauded to witness Erin see the amount presented on the big check. After a moment of pure shock, she was handed the huge stack of checks that would help benefit her organization and impact the lives of so many.

“I have never been more proud to live in Madison County than I have over the last five years. We are truly, truly a county that cares, that gives, and that collectively together is impacting generations to come. And so thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you to my team, my board members. Know that I do not take lightly the commitment, the passion, and the gifts that come with my board. Without the board of directors that we have and that we have had over the last five years, this program would not be where we are, so thank you. Together we are making a difference, so thank you, Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Bickel.

To learn more about 100+ Women Who Care from the 618 join their Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/wwcfromthe618

To learn more about Refuge check out their website http://www.refuge4kids.org

More like this: