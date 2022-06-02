EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department today announced the number of citations issued during the recent Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” enforcement period.

Edwardsville Lt. Barry Jones said: “Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts and child safety restraints save lives. While Illinois’ 2021 seat belt compliance rate was 93.5%, unbelted occupants still account for over half of those killed in traffic crashes. The 'Click It or Ticket' campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who don’t buckle up."

Lt. Jones emphasized that thousands of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling.

During the enforcement period, the Edwardsville Police Department wrote 20 citations for seat belt violations and took the following additional actions:

10 DUI arrests

6 suspended/revoked licenses

17 uninsured motorists

14 speeding citations

6 cellular device citations

70 other citations

The Illinois “Click It or Ticket” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.

