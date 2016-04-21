ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE – It is rare this day and age that a restaurant offers $1 sandwiches, but Jimmy John’s in Alton and Edwardsville did just that today.

People were lined outside today over the lunch hour at the Alton Jimmy John’s for the popular $1 sandwiches. The same held true at the Edwardsville location at 1063 South Illinois-157. A significant amount of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students and community members patiently waited for their sub at the Edwardsville restaurant.

Greg Andrews, a district manager for Jimmy John’s, was at the Alton restaurant today and said it something the company does every once in a while that is extremely popular with patrons. He said from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today sandwiches No. 1 through No. 6 are $1.

“We have had customers wrapped around the store for a while,” he said on the lunch hour on Thursday. “Nobody else I know of does that type of thing. We do it every once in a while to give back to our customers.”

Andrews stressed that people are certainly “excited” today about the $1 sandwiches.

Jimmy John’s in Alton is located at 1702 Homer Adams Parkway at a brand new facility. Andrews said the new Jimmy John’s location has been very successful and people love the new drive-thru for the restaurant.Madelaine Gerard also contributed to this story.

