EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department invites the public to enjoy a pre-Mardi Gras celebration with music from Zydeco Crawdaddys and a Cajun inspired menu as the fourth installment of the 2015-2016 Winter Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

The Zydeco Crawdaddys will treat you to a wide variety of traditional as well as contemporary Zydeco music from the French Creole region of southern Louisiana. Founded by Paul (PJ) Jarvis in 1996, the Daddys will take you back to the bayous of Lake Charles and Lafayette, where the infectious rhythms of traditional zydeco instruments make all listeners smile, no matter what age, race or gender. Audience participation with rub boards and shaker cans is always permitted, if not actively encouraged. And during the show, the Daddys heat things up with their own renditions of traditional New Orleans style jazz numbers, interspersed with many original compositions.

Article continues after sponsor message

A Catered Affair will provide a Cajun inspired menu to compliment the music of the evening. According to Assistant Director Katie Grable, “Since Mardi Gras is the following Tuesday, February 9th, we thought it would be fun to have a themed night with the music, food and a little something extra for our patrons.” Ushers will hand out beads as patrons arrive and people are encouraged to wear their own if they have them.

Concert only tickets are $8 plus processing fees and the concert packaged with appetizers is $14 plus processing fees. “The majority of our patrons choose to purchase the package since it’s such a good deal but we’re happy to offer the option of purchasing concert tickets only.” says Grable. The appetizers will precede the concert at 6pm and will be served until 7pm or until they’ve run out, whichever comes first.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online by visiting www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling the box office at 618-307-1750. For more information about this show and other shows in this series visit www.wildeytheatre.com.

More like this: