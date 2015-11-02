EDWARDSVILLE - If you know the line, “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings,” then you know Karolyn Grimes – who will be appearing at the Wildey Theatre in Downtown Edwardsville, on Thursday, Nov. 12, along with two showings of her most famous film. Grimes portrayed the four-year old “ZuZu” Bailey in the iconic 1946 holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.

Join the Friends of the Wildey for two showings (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) of this timeless Frank Capra classic on the Wildey’s big screen and meet Karolyn Grimes who will be on hand at both showings to sign autographs, answer questions and tell stories about her experiences as “ZuZu.” “It’s a Wonderful Life” trivia will take place prior to the evening show, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

As a child actress Grimes also appeared in cinematic classics such as: “The Bishop's Wife” with Cary Grant, “Rio Grande” with John Wayne, “Blue Skies” with Bing Crosby and “Hans Christian Anderson” with Danny Kaye.

“Could there be a better way to “ring” in the holiday season than by showing “It’s a Wonderful Life” and bringing ZuZu to Edwardsville?” said Friends of Wildey Board Member and event organizer SJ Morrison. “We couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to host one of the movie’s only surviving cast members and present this iconic film at the Wildey.”

Tickets for “It’s a Wonderful Life: An Evening with Zuzu” are $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students under 18. Tickets can be purchased online at: www.WildeyTheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750.

The event is sponsored by: Bank of Springfield – Glen Carbon Banking Center, the law firm of Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC and the “Jen & Jean Team” of RE/MAX Alliance.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Wildey Theatre, a city-owned community performing arts theater located at 252 N. Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville, Illinois.

The Wildey Theatre is owned by the City of Edwardsville.

The Friends of the Wildey is a 501C3 not-for-profit whose goal is to raise money for the Wildey.

