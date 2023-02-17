CLASS 1A

AT HARDIN CALHOUN

CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 42, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 40: Kate Zipprich and Haley Schnelten connected on free throws in the final minute to allow Calhoun to take their own regional final over West Central.

Zipprich led the Warriors with 22 points, while Audrey Gilman came up with 13 points. Zipprich also snared 13 rebounds for Calhoun-Brussels.

Lila Simon had four points for the Warriors, Haley Schnelten added three points and Jaelyn Hill had one point. Bryleigh Fox had 21 points to lead West Central's girls.

Calhoun head girls coach Matt Hillen said West Central stormed out to an early lead and suffocated the Calhoun-Brussels offense in the early going.

"The Lady Warriors got some late buckets in the first quarter to draw within one point to close the first quarter," he said. "West Central knocked down three 3's in the first half, including 2 in the second quarter, and ran out to a 23-10 lead at the half. Sophomore Kate Zipprich scored all 10 of Calhoun-Brussels' first-half points."

Coach Hillen continued and said: "In the second half, the Lady Warriors caught fire to tie the game up heading into the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, Audrey Gilman hit for eight points, including two 3-pointers, Zipprich punched home eight more, and Haley Schnelten and Jaelyn Hill converted three of four free throws. West Central countered with one trey each from Gabby Sievers and Brylee Lawson to go along with four points from the Lady Cougars' high scorer, Bryleigh Fox.

"The fourth quarter featured back-and-forth baskets with West Central holding the lead late. Fox was the only player to score for West Central, knocking down an 18-foot pull-up, a nifty drive in the lane, and a 3-point bomb to keep her team in the lead. However, with 55.6 ticks left on the clock and the score 40-39 in favor of West Central, Calhoun-Brussels got a steal on the inbound from junior Gracie Klaas to gain possession. The Lady Warriors had several opportunities to take the lead during the possession, taking three shots and getting three offensive rebounds before Zipprich was fouled on shot number four under the basket with 30.8 left. Kate Zipprich made both free throws to grab the lead. Fox missed a contested 3 on the next possession and Zipprich grabbed the rebound.

"The Lady Warriors were able to take the clock down to 4.1 as senior Haley Schnelten was fouled to stop the clock. Schnelten made the front end of the 1 and 1 made the score 42-40. West Central got the rebound and called a timeout with 3.0 seconds left and a desperation heave from Fox was off the mark."

The Warriors are now 25-8 and move on to the Jacksonville Routt Catholic sectional, where they'll play Carlyle, who won the Metro-East Lutheran Regional over Father McGivney Catholic 52-46, in the second semifinal of Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Cougars were eliminated with a 21-11 record.

In the Okawville Regional final, the host Rockets defeated Nokomis 50-10, while the result from the Greenfield Northwestern regional final between Carrollton and Jacksonville Routt Catholic is Friday night. Riverbender.com will be on hand tonight for the Carrollton-Routt matchup, so watch for coverage on the site Saturday.

Okawville is now 29-4, while the Redskins finish up 28-5.

GAME SUMMARY

WC (21-11) - Brown 2, Sievers 5, Fox 17, Littig 2, Lawson 8, Kaufmann 6

2FG - 8 3FG - 6 FT - 6/8 Fouls - 13

CB (25-8) - Lila Simon 4, Haley Schnelten 3, Jaelyn Hill 1, Kate Zipprich 22 (13 rebounds), Audrey Gilman 12 (8 rebounds)

2FG - 13 3FG - 2 FT - 8/17 Fouls - 10

