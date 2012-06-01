Newest Grafton attraction includes 1.75 miles of zip lines

(Grafton, Illinois – June 1, 2012) Looking for a jaw dropping, heart racing experience? Try Grafton’s newest attraction – a zip line that affords those brave enough a stunning river view and hours of fun.

This attraction opened the first week of May and, according to Jason Martin - director of operations for Grafton Zipline Adventures, is the largest zip line in Illinois.

“We’re the second largest in the Midwest, the largest in Illinois and the 10th largest zip line in the nation.” said Martin.

The attraction is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the first of nine zip lines nicknamed the Baby Bear – the shortest measuring only 300 feet in length. The longest, at 2,000 feet, is the Soaring Eagle, which has breathtaking views during its 250-foot descent.

“When you are zipping across Soaring Eagle, you can see the Mississippi River,” Jeff Lorton, owner of Grafton Zipline Adventures and Aerie’s Riverview Winery & Cottages, stated. “It’s one of the most unique ways to see the river.”

The nine zip lines total 1.75 miles, which should take approximately two hours to complete. The Deer Hollow (3rd zip) and the Barn Burner (the final zip) are both 1,500 feet. The Limestone Leap (7th zip) is 1,300 feet, the River Run (5th zip) is 1,200 feet, the Gobblers Knob (6th zip) is 1,000 the Road Runner (2nd zip) at 700 feet and Creek Hopper (9th Zip) at 200 ft.

Don’t lose your courage or you’ll be headed back down the “walk of shame” that’s situated after the third zip, just before the Soaring Eagle.

We have an introductory price is $69 per person and reservations are required. Certain restrictions may apply.

The zip line is located at 600 Timber Ridge Drive in Grafton. For more information, call (618) 786-8439 or check out the zip line’s Facebook page - http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Grafton-Zipline/351622478207534 or go to our website at www.graftonzipline.com.

