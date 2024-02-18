BETHALTO - Zion Lutheran School has a wide variety of programs for families and kids to enjoy, from an upcoming preschool open house to a summer camp that kids will love.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, you can learn more about the preschool at a Dr. Seuss-themed open house from 6–7 p.m. Nikki Winkelmann, Director of Marketing and Engagement, said parents and kids will have the chance to tour the preschool classrooms and meet the teachers.

“We’re going to go over what our preschool is, you’ll get to tour all the classrooms, meet all of the preschool teachers, meet with our principal, and several of the elementary teachers will be there too, giving tours,” Winkelmann explained. “We have three 3-year-old classrooms and four 4-year-old classrooms and lots of great teachers."

Preschool families can choose to enroll their kids for half-days or full days for a minimum of two days a week up to five days a week. The school also offers childcare before and after school, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

Enrollment is open for current families. Preschool enrollment opens on Feb. 21, 2024, for families who are not currently involved at Zion Lutheran. Enrollment for kindergarten through eighth grade for prospective families opens on March 1, 2024. Winklemann said the roster is filling quickly, so she encourages prospective families to visit ZLSBethalto.org as soon as possible to secure their children’s spots.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the meantime, enrollment for Zion Lutheran’s summer camp is currently open. Winkelmann explained that the camp runs throughout the season with “100% flexible scheduling” and a pay-as-you-go model. Like the preschool's model, you can choose to send your kids for half-days or full days up to five days a week. The summer camp is open for preschoolers through fifth graders.

“My kids beg to go to summer camp,” Winkelmann laughed. “It’s great too for our preschoolers who are just starting. It gets them comfortable. All of our preschool teachers come and teach throughout the summer so they get familiar with them, they get to see the spaces, and when school starts they’re ready to go because they’ve already been there…[The campers] get to meet all different types of kids, different ages. It’s really cool to see.”

The preschool summer camp is a bit more structured, but kindergarteners through fifth graders can choose what they want to do every week, including crafts, STEAM and sports themes. Winkelmann added that kids do not have to be enrolled in Zion Lutheran School to enjoy the summer camp.

“It’s part of our community engagement,” she said. “We have lots of public school kids that come to Zion all summer long, and we love it.”

The school will also sponsor their 30th annual dinner auction on April 6, 2024, with a Roaring 20s theme and lots of great auction items. Proceeds go back to the school.

Zion Lutheran Church invites families to enjoy their upcoming Easter services and Wednesday meals during Lent. The Lenten dinners start at 5:15 p.m. every Wednesday and conclude before the church’s 6:30 p.m. service. Different groups are in charge of preparing the meal every week for a “Top Chef”-style competition where diners can vote on a winner.

“It’s for fellowship and just getting to know one another,” Winkelmann said of the upcoming events. “We would love to see you at Zion. There’s always something going on and it’s great for families and individuals too.”

For more information about Zion Lutheran, visit their official website at ZLSBethalto.org.

More like this: