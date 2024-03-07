BETHALTO - Zion Lutheran School (ZLS) in Bethalto proudly announces the successful culmination of its school-wide Young Author workshops, held in preparation for the prestigious Madison County Illinois Young Author Awards.

In January, students from kindergarten to eighth grade eagerly participated in the comprehensive Young Author workshops, a testament to ZLS's commitment to nurturing creativity and literacy among its students. Led by dedicated educators Mrs. Huffman, Miss Ridgeway, and Mrs. Singler, the workshops provided students with a platform to develop their storytelling skills, from crafting compelling storylines to illustrating their narratives.

Throughout the workshops, students engaged in a variety of activities including brainstorming sessions, editing and revising exercises, and hands-on writing and illustration sessions. Their hard work and dedication culminated in the submission of their completed books by February 9th, marking a significant milestone in their literary journey.

The judging process proved to be a challenging task, with judges meticulously evaluating each submission to identify standout entries across multiple categories. Categories such as the WOW! Award, Extra Effort Award, Artfully Creative Award, 110% Award, Illustrator Award, and Class Winners were designed to recognize and celebrate excellence in various aspects of storytelling.

Article continues after sponsor message

After careful consideration, judges selected 2-3 nominees from each grade group (K-2, 3-5, and 6-8) for each category. These exceptional students and their families were honored at a special awards ceremony, where nominees were presented with certificates and winners were announced and awarded medals.

Zion Lutheran School takes great pride in congratulating the following students who have been selected to advance to the Madison County Illinois Young Author Awards:

Leah Allen (K-2)

Scott Holmes (3-5)

Riley Hoxsey (3-5)

Kylie Pfeiffer (6-8)

Mia Skinner (6-8)

These talented young authors exemplify the spirit of creativity, dedication, and excellence that ZLS strives to instill in all its students. Their achievements not only reflect their individual talents but also underscore the school's commitment to fostering a nurturing environment where students can thrive academically and creatively.

As these exceptional students move forward to represent Zion Lutheran School at the upcoming Young Author Awards on April 27th, the entire ZLS community stands behind them, cheering them on every step of the way.

For more information about Zion Lutheran School and its commitment to academic excellence and creativity, please visit www.zionbethalto.org.

More like this: