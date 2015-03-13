ALTON - A new yoga studio and tea room will soon open its doors to those looking to relax and be healthy. Zen and Teas: Yoga and Holistic Wellness, located at 5411F Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey, will offer a wide variety of yoga styles and meditation practices aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Erin Ahlfield, of Alton, is a registered and Certiflied Yoga Instructor and Lety Murphy from San Diego, Calif., is a Holistic Wellness Visionary and Entrepreneur. Together, these two strong minded women created a business that has a well-rounded, healthy outlook with a vision to improve the mind body and soul.

As the Village of Godfrey continues to grow and become infused with new businesses, the yoga studio fits right into the officials’ ideas to bring positive influences into the area.

“I have seen new holistic businesses opening recently through massage therapy and acupuncture,” said Ahlfield. “It is great to be a part of the community’s growing focus on mental and physical health and beauty. We are very happy and excited to be a part of the positive changes that are happening around us!”

Ahlfield and Murphy’s goal is to help their clients feel healthier, stronger, and more balanced, both physically and mentally through yoga practice and healing teas. Making healthy lifestyle choices can improve your physical appearance and overall mental health. A healthy body and a healthy mind go hand in hand.

“We want to show Godfrey that there is a variety of ways to stay healthy and that you can obtain your fitness goals even with a busy family,” said Ahlfield. “We focus not only on strengthening and detoxing the mind and body, but also helping our clients bond with their family and community.”

Zen and Teas focuses on fitness and encouragement to make healthy lifestyle choices for the whole family. There are eight different styles of yoga with nineteen sessions each week. These sessions are designed to help the whole family throughout the lifespan, from prenatal on up. The studio offers prenatal yoga, ‘baby and me yoga’, toddler’s yoga, family yoga, and open level yoga sessions (intro to yoga, hatha-flow, and hot yoga).

“We also offer a cardio-style class that builds strength without the use of equipment,” said Ahlfield. “This session is called barefoot blaster, no shoes required!”

Article continues after sponsor message

The studio has an open floor plan where all can come in and enjoy. Before and after each session, different kinds of teas will be available for purchase per cup and per package.

“These teas are all organic, handmade, and holistic loose-leaf,” said Ahlfield. “This (tea offering) is the only one in the area for all to enjoy.”

A cup of hot tea after a yoga session is said to be rejuvenating, making the guests feel warm and comfortable after a workout.

The Grand Opening for Zen and Teas is April 1st. There will be an Open House on April 11, from 1:00p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Erin Ahlfield and Lety Murphy will host the Open House showing the community what the studio offers. There will be specials and prizes and the opportunity to meet the yoga instructor and the holistic wellness visionary and entrepreneur.

“I have been helping individuals in the local area through yoga for the past four years to become healthier, happier, and more connected with their mind and bodies, so they can change their lives one healthy step at a time,” said Ahlfield.

The ambitious attitudes of these young leaders to make a difference through their passion is a proud reflection of the noble personalities that Godfrey residents represent.

The Village of Godfrey is spearheading a branding campaign that focuses on growing Godfrey. The goal is to bring in more businesses and residents to take advantage of all that Godfrey has to offer. The city officials launched a strategic plan after much research and development. Confident of success, it is now up to the community to get on board and become motivated to improve.

Many entrepreneurs are taking chances and making differences, just like Ahlfield and Murphy. These two young women are a prime example of doing their part in making a difference and improving the community they live in.

Find Zen and Teas on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ZenandTeas.

More like this: