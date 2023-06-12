ALTON - Zeke Jabusch is most known for his Alton-Godfrey Business Association leadership as president since 1993. However, Saturday night, Zeke was recognized with a Senior Services Plus Hero Award. Zeke admitted he was truly touched by the honor.

Senior Services Plus marked its 50th anniversary with the celebration on Saturday, and Zeke was one of the top honorees on that prestigious night.

Zeke said he looks at what organizations like Senior Services Plus have done in the community, not at what he has done.

“Senior Services Plus has achieved many positive results over the years,” he said. “It has been a very positive resource to the community and region beyond. I was on the board for nearly 20 years.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Zeke said Senior Services Plus’ programs speak for themselves, from the fitness center, wellness services, meal delivery, hosting a wide variety of events for seniors, home-care services, and even home repair and some lawn services and so much more.

“The meals program has meant so much to so many lives,” Zeke explained. “Sometimes the knock on the door for meal delivery might be the only interaction a senior has that day with a person. The socialization part of Senior Services Plus has also been something that seniors look forward to.”

Zeke believes the fitness center and wellness services have added years to the lives of area seniors and made their lives easier in their later years.

Overall, Zeke said his time with Senior Services Plus has been fun.

“Overall, Senior Services Plus does a lot for this area with many volunteers,” he said. “I am so proud of the organization.”

More like this: