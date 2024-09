Zachary T. Lair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Zachary T. Lair Hometown: Godfrey, IL Years of Service: 2019 to present Military Branch: Marine Corps Rank: Corporal Medals of Honors Earned: He did a deployment in Japan Message: Your family loves you Zachary. Keep doing what you love, serving your Country. Submitted by: Christina Lair Print Version Submit your Tribute