EDWARDSVILLE – For Edwardsville golfer Zach Trimpe, it was a very successful Southwestern Conference tournament overall. Trimpe was one of three Tigers to shoot 76 on the day, helping the Tigers to win the championship. His two-day score of 156 placed him sixth in the tournament.

“I thought I played well,” Trimpe said in an interview following his round. “The course wasn’t playing too terribly hard today, so I played nice and short, so I was able to take a few short clubs instead of taking a driver. I thought my putting went very good, and the course was just in great shape overall, so it played pretty nice.”

The Sunset Hills Country Club course, where the second round was played on Tuesday, is known for being a very difficult course to play. Trimpe was able to handle it very well.

“I took a little of the short clubs, so I was able to get into the fairway more often,” Trimpe said, “and I kept myself below the hole, so I was able to have some uphill putts, make it a little easier on myself.”

The format was a bit unusual, with the first round being played at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights on Aug. 27 before the second round on Tuesday. Trimpe enjoyed the change of pace.

“I thought it’s a really nice change,” Trimpe said, “play two tournaments, like play two different courses. I thought Stonewolf was a nice course, but I really like Sunset. It played well, and I thought I played really well.”

The Tigers now move on to the IHSA Class 3A state series, starting with the regional tournament today at Tamarack Country Club in O’Fallon. Trimpe likes his team’s, and his own, chances in the series.

“I think we have a great team right now,” Trimpe said. “We shot three 76s, a 77, a 78 and a 75. That’s (six) great scores, so I think we have a really good chance coming up to the postseason, and I hope we can make a run. We’ll be ready to go.”

