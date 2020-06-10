This is one of a series of profiles on YWCA Women of Distinction Winners.

ALTON - State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe has only been in the state senate for just a little over a year, but she already has an impressive record of supporting, introducing, and getting legislation passed that supports and empowers women.

Sen. Crowe will be honored with at the Women of Distinction banquet in September with the recognition.

Article continues after sponsor message

That legislation includes requiring health insurance companies to cover donated human breast milk for infants-age up to 12 months, ending the statute of limitations for the prosecution for female genital mutilation for victims under 18 years of age at the time of the offense, promoting pay equity by ending the practice of employers asking job applicants’ job history, declaring March 27, 2019, Elderly Women of Wisdom Day in Illinois, removing the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for all ages, strengthening worker protections against sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace, addressing the issue of maternal mortality by passing a series of measures that require studies and increased coverage for low-income women on Medicaid, requiring insurance to cover breast cancer screenings for women with dense tissue, and creating a program for hotels to train their employees about human trafficking.

She is currently working on legislation that toughens penalties for child pornography, child endangerment, and stalking. Senator Crowe was also recently appointed as the first female Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the history of the Illinois State Senate.

At home here in Madison County, she is a member of the League of Women Voters, Glen Carbon Junior Service League, Madison County Historical Society, and has collected food and personal items for women’s shelters in Madison County.

The Alton YWCA Women of Distinction Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Best Western Premier in Alton.

Tickets and infomation can be found here: https://www.altonywca.com/blog/event/women-of-distinction/

More like this:

Related Video: