This is one of a series of profiles on YWCA Women of Distinction Winners.

ALTON - Rosetta L. Brown is a community organizer and mentor in Alton. She is a member of the Madison County Leadership Council, and currently is a member of the Alton School Board.

Rosetta is a member of the Madison County Urban League, working with that organization to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights through interracial cooperation, advocacy and education.

She is also a member of the Alton Branch of the NAACP and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, an organization founded by black collegiate women at Howard University in 1913 to promote academic excellence and provide assistance to women of color.

She works with teenaged girls through the Madison County Housing Authority in an afterschool program called “Powered by Girls,” instructing them on dealing with bullying, personal hygiene, education, leadership, communication skills, STEM, and urban gardening, among other topics. She has also assisted at an after-school program in the past called G.L.A.D. at the Alton Housing Authority. Several years ago, Rosetta also created “Socks for Tots,” a drive that gathers socks at places of business across Alton, and then distributes them are area elementary schools each January.

Rosetta believes in the power of the vote and organized a Get Out the Vote campaign in 2018, educating prospective voters on their voting rights and providing rides to voting places. She hopes to do so again in 2020 to increase voter turnout among the black community in Alton.

The Alton YWCA Women of Distinction Banquet set for 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Best Western Premier.

