This is one of a series of profiles on YWCA Women of Distinction Winners.

ALTON - Dr. Wendy Adams believes that the way to change the future is to educate others about policies and procedures that have continued to systematically disenfranchise women and people of color.

She recently completed her doctoral research on educator bias and disproportionate discipline in schools. Dr. Adams understands the importance of school district staff representing the demographic makeup of the school and works diligently to actively recruit and retain educators of color.

As a member of the YWCA Racial Justice Committee, she sees the opportunity to educate and encourage others to become aware of their own implicit biases and help them find ways to be intentional in their efforts to overcome them and avoid perpetuating them in the future. Dr. Adams also works to educate others on the accomplishments of women and minorities.

Dr. Adams is committed to making the Alton community a better place to live. She volunteers with the S.A.K. program each summer, as well as the Bucket Brigade. She is a member of the Riverbend Rotary, the board of directors of the YWCA of Alton, a member of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial, and the Alton Education Foundation. Professionally, she belongs to the Illinois Education Association and National Education Association and has served in many capacities in both organizations, including a member of the Black Caucus and Hispanic Caucus for the latter, advocating for equity in policies for people of color.

Dr. Adams has tutored students at no charge, and will often cover the cost of certification for individuals that cannot afford it so they have the necessary credentials to be offered employment.

The Alton YWCA Women of Distinction Banquet is set for 6 p.m. on September 17 at the Best Western Premier.

Tickets and Infomation can be found here:https://www.altonywca.com/blog/event/women-of-distinction/

