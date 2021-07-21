ALTON – YWCA offers several options for before and after school care through its Child Enrichment School Year program, serving the Alton, Wood River -Hartford and Roxana School Districts.

Sites are located at the YWCA in Alton, North Elementary in Godfrey (tbd), Lewis and Clark Elementary in Wood River, and Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River (Roxana District). The following sites have both before and after care options: YWCA in Alton, Lewis & Clark Elementary, and Ivy Heights Church.

YWCA Childhood Enrichment Program is a state of Illinois license-exempt program that provides before and after school care and full day care (summer, holidays). YWCA offers daily homework help, STEAM (Science, Engineering, Art and Math) and YWCA mission related curriculum to further enrich student’s educational experience. YWCA also provides students exposure to topics including justice, cultural diversity, anti-bullying, activism, and service in the community.

YWCA complies with state and CDC guidelines for childcare facilities. “Our teachers and students are all required to wear face coverings. Our goal is to keep our students safe and healthy and provide critical support to working parents,” said Mallory Jones, Interim Child Enrichment Director. “We are excited to begin this next school year. Our Site Coordinators are qualified and skilled to handle tough situations- many of whom worked tirelessly to help our Remote and Hybrid students adjust to their new learning schedules this past school year. “

Yvette Paris, parent, is pleased with the Child Enrichment program as well- “As the school year comes to a close, I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the staff at YWCA of Alton. At every turn, during this difficult year they have helped our family manage remote, hybrid and in person school. Even with summer approaching, they will help bridge the gap with summer tutoring for my son. Thank you for all you do; we could not have managed this year without your help.”

YWCA accepts CHASI and DCFS funding. Fees vary depending on the services provided. Interested families are urged to check out www.altonywca.com for information on our Child Enrichment Program or contact us at 618-465-7774.

YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice and dignity for all persons. YWCA is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial BJC Healthcare, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

