ALTON - The YWCA USA is on a mission to empower young women.

The YWCA of Alton is accepting applications for the 2016 Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leader Scholarship.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has awarded scholarships to high school senior women in the YWCA’s service area who demonstrate leadership and a sustained commitment to bettering their community.

Scholarship applications are available at the school’s guidance office. In addition, applications may be obtained at the following sources:

Website: altonywca.com

The front desk of the YWCA of Alton, 304 East Third Street

Email: duffellar@gmail.com

The YWCA of Alton, established in 1918, is part of the largest and oldest women’s organizations in the world. For more information, visit the YWCA of Alton at 304 E. 3rd St., Alton, IL; telephone (618) 465-7774; e-mail info@altonywca.com or online at www.altonywca.com.

