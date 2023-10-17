ALTON – YWCA is pleased announce that registration is open to students in grades 1, 2, 3, or 4 in our free Riverbend Reading Club.

Riverbend Reading Club is designed bring struggling readers and writers to grade level in a small, relaxed environment. YWCA utilizes the renowned Fontas & Pinnel Leveled Literacy Curriculum which supplements local school district’s curriculum. Students are grouped with other students at similar reading levels into small groups. Sessions run Monday through Thursday, 3 pm – 5pm and each session lasts approximately 45 minutes. YWCA is offering Riverbend Reading Club at two locations --- our 3rd St location in Alton and at the Alton Housing Oakwood Resource Center. We work with parents to adjust student’s bus schedule if needed to allow for transportation to our site.

The Riverbend Reading Club, providing short intensive sessions, is designed to show significant growth in reading level and literacy within 14 to 18 weeks of regular attendance. Dorothy Hummel, YWCA Executive Director, identifies that YWCA has been operating Riverbend Reading Club since the summer of 2022. We have worked hard to iron out the kinks of the program since summer 2022 and truly feel comfortable operating Riverbend Reading Club. We offered a combination Reading/Phonics program this past summer that was immensely successful. “Our participating students truly enjoyed coming to YWCA, meeting new friends, loved their teachers, and improving their reading and writing. We strive to make Riverbend Reading an enjoyable experience, and have dedicated teachers passionate about working with children. 81% of our students evaluated who participated in the 22-23 school year program showed increases in reading levels.”

This critical program for below grade level readers is currently open for enrollment. This year’s program will begin in late October, break for Christmas holiday and spring break, and end in early May, 2024. We want to encourage families with struggling readers to take advantage of this free community program.

Please use the link https://forms.gle/WWVv9qitpm4XJ5nt8 to sign up for the Riverbend Reading Program. If you would like to register for these programs and need assistance, please visit us at 304 E. Third Street, Alton between 9am-5pm, email info@ywcaswil.org or give us a call at 618-465-7774.

