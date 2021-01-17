Want to stay in the warmth of your home and visit with friends? YWCA of Alton is hosting a Virtual Trivia Night Fund Raiser on Saturday, January 30, 2020 via Zoom. Virtual Trivia is just like an in-person Trivia except the event will be held via Zoom. Trivia players can enjoy the comforts and safety of their own home. The virtual conference event will open at 6:30 pm and Trivia will start promptly at 7 pm.

Tickets are $25.00 a person or a table of 8 costs $200. Mulligans and 50/50 Raffle tickets are available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded throughout this fun evening. Round sponsorship and Child Enrichment program sponsorship opportunities are still available. Anyone interesting in purchasing tickets or supporting this event may go on line to www.altonywca.com or by calling YWCA of the Metro East at 618.465.7774.

Funds raised by the Trivia Night are used to support vital YWCA programming benefitting area youth including Remote Learning Center, Girls Circle, Community Tutoring and Child Enrichment, women’s empowerment programs, and racial and social justice programs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

More like this: