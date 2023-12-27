ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois Women of Distinction is pleased to announce that the nomination period for the Women of Distinction program is now open. Nomination materials may be accessed at www.ywcaswil.org or by calling YWCA at 618.465.7774.

Each year, some of the most influential women have been honored at the YWCA‘s Women of Distinction (WOD) celebration. Honorees are women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their professional, civic and personal lives. The WOD Academy has grown into a dynamic and diverse group of over 300 women representing a wide range accomplishments and contributions.

YWCA is requesting the public’s help in soliciting nominations for 2024 Women of Distinction. The community is urged to nominate exceptional women who create real change in our communities. Nomination packets are available now at YWCA, online at www.ywcaswil.org, via email at info@ywcaswil.org, or by calling (618) 465-7774. Nomination deadline for the 2024 Women of Distinction program is Tuesday, January 9, 2024 no later than 5:00 pm or postmarked by 5:00 pm January 9, 2024.

A volunteer panel of judges will select the honorees from nominations. Nominees must live, work or volunteer in the YWCA service area of Madison County. Nominees must demonstrate the following qualities: exhibits leadership in her area of expertise, serves as a positive role model for young women in the community, serves as a mentor to other women and girls in her community involvement, demonstrates a commitment to the YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, supports policies, practices, attitudes and actions designed to produce equitable outcomes for all, and gives back to the community through her time, talent, and resources outside of her employment. Nominees may not be current members of the YWCA Staff, Board of Directors, or WOD Committee.

