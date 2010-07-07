The YWCA of Alton, 304 East Third Street, is pleased to announce the appointment of Debbie Laux as Fitness Director. Ms. Laux is a well-established fitness professional with ten years of International Fitness Association certification in the areas of Personal Training, Kick Boxing, Aerobics and Sports Nutrition. She has taught one-on-one fitness training as well as group fitness classes. She also has experience in the marketing field.

“The YWCA of Alton is very pleased to have Debbie available to assist our clients. We fully expect that she will bring her expertise, vitality, and enthusiasm to all our programs and offer her wealth of experience to our fitness clients.” shared Dr. Susan Lindsey, Executive Director of the YWCA of Alton.

Ms. Laux stated, “I have many success stories over the past 10 years including a woman that I trained for one year while living in Florida. She lost 135 pounds in only 12 months and actually became a Personal Trainer herself. I am really looking forward to helping everyone at the YWCA attain their personal goals and to offering new programs that serve the needs of all our clientele, whatever their ages and fitness levels.”

To speak with Ms. Laux, stop by the YWCA or call her at 465-7774.

The YWCA of Alton is a proud member of United Way. Established in 1918, the YWCA of Alton, is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. Its mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. For additional information about the YWCA of Alton please visit www.altonywca.com.

