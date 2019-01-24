ALTON - Do you know a woman whose outstanding achievements contribute to the well-being and future of the Riverbend community? If so, nominate her for the YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction Academy today. YWCA of Alton is enlisting the community’s help in recommending women with exceptional achievements, personal excellence and outstanding actions in the community.

Honorees will be recognized during a celebration dinner on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. The Women of Distinction celebration is largest, most visible and important tribute in the Riverbend area to professional women leaders. Family, friends and colleagues are invited to celebrate this achievement as well. At the dinner, honorees become part of the YWCA of Alton’s WOD Academy, committed to the YWCA’s mission to empower women and eliminate racism.

Dorothy Hummel, YWCA of Alton Executive Director, looks forward to the Women of Distinction event every year where we promote and celebrate outstanding leadership and achievements of local women. “It is a wonderful opportunity to honor women who have accomplished so much. They embody our mission to empower women,” said YWCA Executive Director, Dorothy Hummel. “It is always thrilling to listen to each honorees’ personal stories that brought them to where they are today.”

All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA of Alton’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has presented over 270 local women with its Women of Distinction Award. The honorees are selected based upon their boundless commitment to community through their service to others and through their compassionate leadership improving the quality of life for

their communities. The women honored at this event represent the diversity of women’s interests, talents and achievements and support the mission of the YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

A volunteer panel of judges will select this year’s honorees from nominations made by the public or organizations throughout the counties served by the YWCA of Alton. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in areas such as, but not limited to: arts, business, professions, communications/media, community service, education, entrepreneurship, social services and government.

Everyone is urged to nominate women who are making a difference throughout their communities. Nomination packets are now available at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., Alton, online at www.altonywca.com, via email: info@altonywca.com, or by calling (618) 465-7774. Nomination deadline for the 2019 Women of Distinction program is February 27, 2019.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

The YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc. and Wood River Phillips 66 Refinery.

