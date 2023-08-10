ALTON – TheYWCA is pleased to announce that their Childhood Enrichment Program Registration is still accepting applications for the upcoming School Year program. The program serves the Alton, Wood River-Hartford, and Roxana School Districts and has enrichment sites at North Elementary School in Godfrey, YWCA in Alton, Lewis & Clark Elementary in Wood River, and the Former Roxana Village Hall in Roxana, and accepts CHASI and DCFS Funding.

The Childhood Enrichment Program is a State of Illinois license-exempt program that provides before and after school care for students in kindergarten thru age 12. “As Child Enrichment Director, I am honored to oversee a program that values child development, diversity and inclusion. Every school year is a new chapter in the journey of growth and learning for our young minds. At YWCA, we're committed to creating a nurturing and welcoming environment that fosters curiosity, creativity, and self-confidence. Our school year program is designed to empower children to explore, discover, and develop essential skills that will shape their future. With dedicated staff, engaging activities, and our YWCA Mission, we look forward to an inspiring year of shared accomplishments and memories. “

Article continues after sponsor message

Yvette Paris, an Alton parent said “During the school closure and remote schooling period, YWCA enabled my husband and I to keep working full time. Now that school is back in session, the program has been so much more than after school childcare. My son has also participated in the YWCA reading and tutoring programs which have helped him bounce back from the loss of education during the pandemic period. All in all, it is a very well rounded program offering significantly more than other daycare programs.”

Please use the link https://forms.gle/Ggn7g7H2tF3uBfBz9 to register your child on-line for the upcoming program. If you would like to register your child for the school year and need assistance with registration, please visit us at YWCA, 304 E. Third Street, Alton, IL 62002 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or give the YWCA a call at 618-465-7774.

More like this: