YWCA is pleased to announce the 2021 Women of Distinction honorees: Savanna Bishop, Granite City, IL Leah Beacoat, Alton, IL, Yvonne Campbell, Alton, IL, Lanea P. DeConcini, Edwardsville, IL Amy Gabriel, Glen Carbon, IL, Jennifer Gottlob, Godfrey, IL, Cameo C. Holland, Alton, IL, Trish R. Holmes, Alton, IL, Lacy Spraggins McDonald, Godfrey, IL, Marie Nelson, Madison, IL, Carrie Schildroth, Godfrey, IL, Starette Smith, Granite City, IL, Representative Katie Stuart, Edwardsville, IL, Crystal Uhe, Edwardsville, IL and Sandra D. West, Alton, IL.

“Since 1991, YWCA has continuously hosted the Women of Distinction (WOD) event, with 2020 as an exception. Each year we honor extraordinary women for their contributions to their communities, for fostering the development of women and girls, for creating programs that positively impact families and for supporting our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. The 2021 Women of Distinction are leaders, innovators and role models from diverse backgrounds and fields and all embody the YWCA mission of promoting peace, justice and dignity for all persons.” Said Lisa Brown, Women of Distinction Event Co-Chair.

YWCA is thankful to the Selection Committee for their efforts this year as well as all persons who submitted nominations. At the Women of Distinction event scheduled for August 26, the new honorees will join the prestigious Women of Distinction Academy, a group of 300 plus outstanding female leaders from Madison and Jersey County.

Yolanda Crochrell, WOD Event Co-Chair and Women of Distinction Class of 2019, is delighted to be part of this year’s event. "As a past Women of Distinction, I am pleased to be able to give back to the YWCA by being an Event Co-Chair and YWCA Board member. Being part of the Women of Distinction Academy is an honor and a sisterhood, comprised of women from all races and backgrounds.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Yolanda Crochrell encourages anyone who wants to be involved with YWCA, the Women of Distinction event or YWCA programs and services to contact YWCA at 618.465.7774.

The 30th Annual Women of Distinction event will be held Thursday, August 26 at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person, or $520 per table of eight. Reservations can be online at www.altonywca.com, or at YWCA, 304 E 3rd Street, Alton or by calling (618) 465-7774.

In addition, support opportunities exist for the Women of Distinction Event including sponsorships, advertisements or donations. Please visit www.altonywca.com for additional information about the event.

YWCA of Alton is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities. YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial BJC Healthcare, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

More like this:

Related Video: